Florida’s new congressional districts are almost law. The next stop may be court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s new congressional map is nearly law, but the next major step is expected to happen in court.

Lawmakers approved the DeSantis-backed redraw Wednesday, sending the plan to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who said Thursday he intends to sign it “as soon as I get it.”

WATCH: Court likely next stop for Florida's new congressional maps

Court likely next stop for Florida's new congressional maps

The map, drawn by the governor’s office, could help Republicans pick up as many as four additional congressional seats on paper. DeSantis and GOP lawmakers argue the plan is legally defensible, citing Florida’s population growth and a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the Voting Rights Act as justification for moving away from race-based districts.

“I believe that we are following the law,” said Rep. Tom Fabricio, R-Miami Lakes.

But Democrats and voting rights groups are already preparing legal challenges, arguing the map violates Florida’s voter-approved Fair Districts Amendment, which bars districts drawn to favor a political party.

“As soon as the governor signs the bill, we will file a lawsuit, and this will go straight into litigation,” said Sen. Mack Bernard, D-West Palm Beach.

Voting rights attorney Marc Elias also predicted a court fight, writing online: “I beat Republicans before when they broke the state constitution by partisan redistricting and I will do it again.”Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier was quick to respond.

“This guy cites a case from 11 years ago…” said the Republican. “Ignores the last 8 years where we mopped the floor with him.”

It’s unclear who will bring the expected lawsuit, though Common Cause Florida said it was also among those considering legal action.

National Politics Florida approves new congressional map to boost Republicans in midterms AP via Scripps News Group

“We heard from the testimony from the governor’s team that partisan data was used in drawing this map, and that is quite clearly unconstitutional under Florida’s Fair Districts amendment,” said Amy Keith, executive director of Common Cause Florida.

At a Thursday news conference, DeSantis took a victory lap and mocked U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who warned Florida Republicans last week not to proceed.

“He goes out there and he's like, ‘We going to do maximum warfare against Republicans, Florida Republicans. You F around you going to find out,’” DeSantis said. “Don’t think that you can come down here issue threats to us, and somehow you're going to make us flinch.”

The imitation drew criticism online from the Congressional Black Caucus PAC, which wrote: “A governor mocking a Black leader’s voice while redrawing maps to strip Black communities of representation. The mockery and the policy are the same message.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the bill had not yet reached DeSantis’ desk. Once it does — and once he signs it — opponents say the legal filings will begin.

