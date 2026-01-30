Boca Raton candidates address development concerns at packed forum ahead of March election

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton residents packed a candidate forum Thursday ahead of the city's March election, where voters will choose a new mayor and fill three council seats.

The forum featured nine candidates for council and three candidates for mayor, all vying for votes in what promises to be a competitive election.

WATCH BELOW: March election forum draws packed crowd in Boca Raton

Candidate forum held ahead of Boca Raton election

Key issues dominated the discussion, including the controversial government campus project, concerns about overdevelopment, pedestrian and bike safety, and potential tax cuts.

Carol Storms, who has lived in Boca Raton for nearly a decade, left the city and returned three years ago to find significant changes.

"I was just shocked at the development and not the infrastructure to back up the development. It's like they're talking about, the traffic, the roads you can't get anywhere," Storms said.

Jacob Abraham appreciated the opportunity to hear directly from candidates about their plans for the city.

"I appreciate that the candidates came out and they expressed their beliefs, their opinions, what they see as a vision for the city," Abraham said.

The downtown campus project has created divisions among residents, but all candidates pledged to address the issue through increased transparency. Voters expressed hope for unity moving forward.

"There's good people on both sides, but we have to get along. I mean, everyone's got to just turn the temperature down and listen to each other," Storms said.

Watch the full forum below: