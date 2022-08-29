Watch Now
US says it's reviewed documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search

Hearing set for Thursday in federal court
The release of the redacted Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit and what it contains is garnering mixed reactions.
Posted at 11:26 AM, Aug 29, 2022
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department has completed its review of potentially privileged documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Palm Beach estate this month and has identified "a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information," according to a court filing Monday.

The filing from the department follows a judge's weekend order indicating that she was inclined to grant the Trump legal team's request for a special master to review the seized documents and to set aside any that may be covered by claims of legal privilege.

A hearing is set for Thursday in federal court in Florida.

The Justice Department said in its filing that it would disclose more information later this week.

