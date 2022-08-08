Watch Now
Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach raided by FBI

'They even broke into my safe!'
Former President Donald Trump says the FBI has raided his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla.
PALM BEACH, Fla. — FBI agents executed a search warrant on Donald Trump's Palm Beach resort Mar-a-Lago on Monday, according to a statement by the former president.

Trump released the statement on his Truth Social social media platform just before 7 p.m.

"These are dark times for our nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before," Trump said.

An armed FBI agent keeping watch outside Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida on August 8, 2022.

Trump did not specify why the FBI were searching his home, but called it "prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the justice system, and an attack by radical left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for president in 2024."

"They even broke into my safe!" exclaimed Trump.

WPTV has a news crew at the scene and will provide further details soon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

