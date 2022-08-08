Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach raided by FBI

PALM BEACH, Fla. — FBI agents executed a search warrant on Donald Trump's Palm Beach resort Mar-a-Lago on Monday, according to a statement by the former president.

Trump released the statement on his Truth Social social media platform just before 7 p.m.

"These are dark times for our nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before," Trump said.

WPTV

Trump did not specify why the FBI were searching his home, but called it "prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the justice system, and an attack by radical left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for president in 2024."



"They even broke into my safe!" exclaimed Trump.

WPTV has a news crew at the scene and will provide further details soon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.