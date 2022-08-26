Federal judge will soon release redacted Mar-a-Lago search probable cause affidavit

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In just a matter of hours, a federal judge will unseal a redacted probable cause affidavit connected to a high-profile search warrant that was executed at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property on Palm Beach earlier this month.

Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart said he would release the documents no later than noon Friday, 24 hours after the Department of Justice's Thursday deadline to submit proposed redactions to the affidavit.

Reinhart said in a written order the government had met the burden of showing a "compelling reason and good cause to seal portions of the affidavit."

"I think there will be redacted versions that do come out," media law attorney Deanna Shullman, who has represented WPTV in public records cases in the past, said. "Whether they are redacted to such an extent that we can't really get much from them remains to be seen."

WPTV Media law attorney Deanna Shullman, who has represented WPTV in public records cases in the past, speaks to WPTV on Aug. 25, 2022.

In his order Thursday, Reinhardt said portions of the affidavit that will remain sealed include the identities of witnesses, law enforcement and uncharged parties, along with the investigation's strategy, direction, scope or methods and grand jury information.

"The government is allowed to redact those things they can prove to the court a compelling interest in keeping secret," Shullman said. "So those are things like the identity of confidential informants, the identity of cooperating witnesses, the potential identities of other targets of the investigation that we may not yet be aware of, the sources and methods of the investigation, where the investigation is going or headed."

During an Aug. 18 hearing at the Paul G. Rogers Federal Building in downtown West Palm Beach, Reinhart said he would likely unseal parts of the probable cause affidavit.

Multiple media outlets, including WPTV's parent company, requested that Reinhart unseal the document, which may detail why the FBI was so anxious to get inside Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8 and seize the things agents found.

The Department of Justice, however, has been resistant to the release of the affidavit, saying that doing so could jeopardize any possible case and even future cases.

Terry Renna/AP Armed Secret Service agents stand outside an entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, late Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

In a recent filing, the government argued that "if disclosed, the affidavit would serve as a roadmap to the government's ongoing investigation" and that disclosure "would likely chill future cooperation by witnesses."

During the Aug. 18 hearing, Jay Bratt, an attorney for the Department of Justice, told Reinhart that releasing a redacted version of the affidavit is "not practical."

Bratt admitted there is heightened public interest in this case, but there are things in the document that can't be revealed. In addition, Bratt expressed concerns over the identities of federal agents and the impact on witnesses.

However, media attorney Charles Tobin argued for unsealing the affidavit, telling Reinhart there is a compelling public interest and "you cannot trust what you cannot see."

Reinhart on Aug. 12 unsealed a list of items, including some documents labeled "top secret" and "highly classified," which were taken from Mar-a-Lago by federal agents.

Trump and other Republican lawmakers have called for the release of the affidavit related to the search of the former president's home.