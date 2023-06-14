Trump supporters gather near Mar-a-Lago to celebrate former president's birthday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Supporters of former President Donald Trump gathered Wednesday near Mar-a-Lago to celebrate his 77th birthday and show support for him a day after his arraignment in Miami on federal charges.

They were along the Southern Boulevard bridge, which is about half a mile away from the former president's primary residence.

"We want to support him," Paul Matthews, who lives in West Palm Beach. "We're local, so we came out to where he lives. We just wanted to wish him a happy birthday and good luck with all the attacks he's under."

According to flyers circulating on social media, they plan to be there Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Trump supporters have tents, flags and signage reading things like "Trump didn't lose, America lost" in line with the former president's false rhetoric about the 2020 election.

WPTV spoke to some of the supporters. They told him they believe Trump supporters are more united now than ever, especially following his arraignment.

The former president pleaded not guilty to the 37 federal criminal charges. His followers maintain that he is innocent and said they still plan on voting for him in 2024.

"I think millions and millions more are gonna vote for him because they see how corrupt this fake [President Joe] Biden administration is … and they've had enough," Matthews said.

Trump traveled back to his property in Bedminster, New Jersey, shortly after his Tuesday arraignment in Miami.