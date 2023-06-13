Donald Trump not first person to be indicted for mishandling classified documents

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — While Donald Trump's arraignment marks history for past presidents, it's not the first time we've seen a high-profile indictment for the mishandling of classified documents.

In fact, it may be more common than you think.

Since 2005, the Department of Justice has convicted and sentenced at least 11 government employees on similar charges to Trump. Many of those investigations involved high-profile former officials, including former National Security Advisor Sandy Berger and former CIA Director and retired U.S. Army General David Petraeus, who pleaded guilty to unauthorized removal and retention of classified material.

And the list goes on.

"Recently, there was a sentencing of a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel who got three years in prison for violations of the Espionage Act, the willful retention of sensitive documents, similar to what Trump is being accused of," Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said. "The difference is that Trump is also being accused of obstruction and lying, and if that retired lieutenant colonel got three years, Trump could be eligible for more."

Aronberg said under the law, if you add up all the counts, it comes out to hundreds of years in prison that Trump could technically be sentenced to.

However, Aronberg said that outcome is extremely unlikely. A three-year sentence, or something similar, is much more plausible.

"But, look, it's tough to imagine Donald Trump in an orange jumpsuit, and I still can't," Aronberg said. "I don't know if he'll serve prison time, but I do think the case is strong. It's powerful. And if the jury and judge follow the law, then he could end up in the hoosegow."

Below is a complete list of previous classified documents cases that WPTV has compiled: