WATCH LIVE AT 8:45 p.m.: Trump speaks in New Jersey after Miami arraignment

Former President Donald Trump spoke Tuesday evening at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, hours after he was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to 37 counts in a Miami federal courtroom.

His plane flew from Miami to Newark, New Jersey.

On hand were a small audience of his supporters, including some members of the golf club, which has played a role in the federal indictment against him:

Also at the location, he was conducting his first fundraiser for his 2024 campaign. The campaign said it expects to raise $2 million at the event, Politico reported.

Charges stem from his handling and retention of classified documents he took from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

In August or September of 2021 at Bedminister, Trump showed a representative of his political action committee who did not possess a security clearance a classified map related to a military operation.

Trump is said to have told the associate that he should not be showing it to the person and that they should not get too close.

