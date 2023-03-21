Trump supporters gather along Southern Boulevard bridge

PALM BEACH, Fla. — With the possibility that Donald Trump could soon be indicted, groups of supporters gathered Tuesday near Mar-a-Lago to show their continued devotion to the former president amid multiple legal probes.

A handful of people, carrying American flags and flags with Trump's face on them, were parked on the Southern Boulevard bridge located just outside Trump's home.

A New York grand jury investigating Trump over a hush money payment to a porn star appeared poised to complete its work soon.

Trump over the weekend claimed without any evidence that he would be arrested on Tuesday, with his representatives later saying he was citing media reports and leaks.

Here is what it looks and sounds like near Mar A Lago this morning as await to see if a possible indictment of former President Trump becomes a reality @WPTV pic.twitter.com/2dPzot2Ds9 — Derek Lowe (@DerekLoweNews) March 21, 2023

There was no indication that prediction would come true, though the grand jury appeared to take an important step forward by hearing Monday from a witness favorable to Trump, presumably so prosecutors could ensure the panel had a chance to consider any testimony that could be remotely seen as exculpatory.

Amid this investigation, Trump still faces a slew of other legal problems including possible meddling in the 2020 Georgia election, events surrounding the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and a handful of top secret documents found at Mar-a-Lago last year.