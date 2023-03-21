Watch Now
NewsPolitical

Actions

Trump supporters gather along Southern Boulevard bridge

No indication Trump will be arrested Tuesday despite claims
With the possibility that former President Donald Trump could be indicted, groups of supporters gathered Tuesday near Mar-a-Lago to show their continued support for him.
Supporters of former President Donald Trump gather near Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
Posted at 12:33 PM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 13:41:32-04

PALM BEACH, Fla. — With the possibility that Donald Trump could soon be indicted, groups of supporters gathered Tuesday near Mar-a-Lago to show their continued devotion to the former president amid multiple legal probes.

A handful of people, carrying American flags and flags with Trump's face on them, were parked on the Southern Boulevard bridge located just outside Trump's home.

A New York grand jury investigating Trump over a hush money payment to a porn star appeared poised to complete its work soon.

WATCH: Chopper 5 video of Trump supporters

Chopper 5 video shows supporters of Donald Trump gathered on Southern Boulevard bridge

RELATED: 5 questions surrounding Donald Trump's possible arrest

Trump over the weekend claimed without any evidence that he would be arrested on Tuesday, with his representatives later saying he was citing media reports and leaks.

RELATED: Trump supporters, opponents at odds over possible indictment

There was no indication that prediction would come true, though the grand jury appeared to take an important step forward by hearing Monday from a witness favorable to Trump, presumably so prosecutors could ensure the panel had a chance to consider any testimony that could be remotely seen as exculpatory.

Amid this investigation, Trump still faces a slew of other legal problems including possible meddling in the 2020 Georgia election, events surrounding the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and a handful of top secret documents found at Mar-a-Lago last year.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7