Trump supporters, opponents at odds over possible indictment

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In Palm Beach County, where Donald Trump calls home and has headquartered his presidential campaign, opponents and supporters are reacting to the news of a possible indictment for the former president in New York.

"I think this is a witch hunt for him," Cindy Falco DiCorrado, a long-time Trump supporter in Boynton Beach, said. "We're going to stand every day supporting President Trump so he can see us, and he's got his people, and we're standing firm."

Democrats, on the other hand, are quietly applauding the anticipated arrest that Trump himself is expecting.

"We believe in the rule of law, and no one, not even the former president of the United States, should be above the rule of law," Mindy Koch, chair of the Palm Beach County Democratic Party, said. "The same people who were telling us, to 'lock her up' are now saying this is unfair, so really, I support the rule of law."

Both sides are also wondering how a possible indictment may affect Trump's presidential campaign.

Ashton Munholland, president of the Palm Beach County Young Republicans, believes it may help.

"If anything does happen, Trump will probably raise record numbers of campaign finances in the coming days," Munholland said.