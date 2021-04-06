'Crusader for equality:' Community remembers Congressman Alcee Hastings

U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., a longtime congressman who represented South Florida for almost three decades, has died, Palm Beach County Commissioner Mack Bernard said Tuesday morning.

Hastings, who announced in January 2019 that he was undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer, was 84.

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services called Hastings "a longtime crusader for equality" on Twitter.

Representative Alcee Hastings was a longtime crusader for equality — he fought to pave the way for so many. I offer my deepest condolences to his loved ones. He will be greatly missed.💙 https://t.co/XoSou7mIGt — Nikki Fried (@nikkifried) April 6, 2021

Florida Congresswoman Val Demings says served his constituents as not just the dean of Florida's congressional delegation as the longest-serving member, but also as a judge and civil rights attorney.

U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings served his constituents as a civil rights attorney, judge, and Dean of our Congressional delegation. He changed the face of politics in FL and brought passion & unwavering dedication to the fight for justice. We are forever grateful for a life well lived. pic.twitter.com/K9mMhAYwrw — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) April 6, 2021

Congresswoman Lois Frankel shared the following statement on Hastings' passing:

“It’s with a heavy heart that I have learned about the passing of my colleague and friend, Alcee Hastings. I’ve known Alcee for many years. He was a fierce fighter for civil rights and racial justice, and a great partner in Congress when it came to serving south Florida. He will be deeply missed. My heart goes out to his family, friends, and staff as we mourn his loss.”

Former Congressman Patrick Murphy remembered Hastings as his "friend, a mentor, a teacher, and someone who lit up the room wherever he went."