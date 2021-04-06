Watch
NewsPolitical

Actions

'Crusader for equality:' Community remembers Congressman Alcee Hastings

items.[0].image.alt
Kevin Wolf/AP Images for Humane Society Int
U.S. Congressman Alcee L Hastings, D-FL, introduced a congressional resolution condemning China's cruel dog meat trade and the Yulin dog meat festival scheduled for June 21st. Hastings was joined by animal charity Humane Society International, which leads the global #StopYulin campaign, and by rescued dog “Little Ricky” (named after HSI's celebrity supporter Ricky Gervais) saved by HSI from a Yulin slaughterhouse in 2015. Little Ricky now lives with his adoptive family in the United States. HSI is working with its Chinese partner groups to rescue dogs bound for slaughter and to end the dog meat trade in China. In this photo, from left, Little Ricky, Ricky's adopter Chauntell Hawkins, Rep. Hastings, and Kelly O'Meara with Humane Society International pose for a photo in Hastings' Rayburn House Office Building office on Wednesday, May 25, 2016, in Washington. (Kevin Wolf/AP Images for Humane Society International)
US Rep. Alcee Hastings meets Little Ricky
Posted at 11:12 AM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 11:22:46-04

U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., a longtime congressman who represented South Florida for almost three decades, has died, Palm Beach County Commissioner Mack Bernard said Tuesday morning.

Hastings, who announced in January 2019 that he was undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer, was 84.

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services called Hastings "a longtime crusader for equality" on Twitter.

Florida Congresswoman Val Demings says served his constituents as not just the dean of Florida's congressional delegation as the longest-serving member, but also as a judge and civil rights attorney.

Congresswoman Lois Frankel shared the following statement on Hastings' passing:
“It’s with a heavy heart that I have learned about the passing of my colleague and friend, Alcee Hastings. I’ve known Alcee for many years. He was a fierce fighter for civil rights and racial justice, and a great partner in Congress when it came to serving south Florida. He will be deeply missed. My heart goes out to his family, friends, and staff as we mourn his loss.”

Former Congressman Patrick Murphy remembered Hastings as his "friend, a mentor, a teacher, and someone who lit up the room wherever he went."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right