Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to score points with conservatives; Democrats applaud victory in Jacksonville

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is inching closer to a 2024 presidential announcement as he continues to fulfill campaign promises.

The governor was in Tampa on Wednesday, signing into law restrictions on pronoun usage among students in Florida schools, banning gender dysphoria treatments on minors, and further limiting LGBTQ+ instruction in classrooms.

At the same time, the political script got flipped in Jacksonville where Democrat Donna Deegan upended Republican Daniel Davis.

Meanwhile, there is still no official announcement from the governor on a candidacy for president.

"They're having third graders declare pronouns," DeSantis said Wednesday in Tampa. "We're not doing the pronoun Olympics in Florida. It's not happening here."

In the eyes of many, the governor is scoring more points with conservatives.

"It's hard to second guess anything," Peter Feaman, a member of the National Republican Committee in Florida, said. "Everything he seems to do resonates with the regular folks out there."

One place where the message may be stumbling is Jacksonville, where Deegan won a hotly contested race for mayor over Davis, a DeSantis-endorsed candidate.

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg, a Democrat, said the victory is a pushback to the DeSantis' conservative agenda.

"I think a victory like this makes Democrats feel like, perhaps, we can be a two-party state again," Aronberg said.

DeSantis is looking to garner support away from Donald Trump supporters. He has the endorsement of most Florida Republicans — except for a few like state Rep. Rick Roth of western Palm Beach County.

"I think it's a mixed bag," Roth said. "I think there are some things that are going to help him. I think there are some things that are going to hurt him."

Roth said as much as he likes DeSantis, he still prefers Trump to represent the Republican party in the 2024 presidential election.