DeSantis team moves hint at impending presidential announcement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Political analysts anticipate a presidential announcement from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis any day now.

A source close to DeSantis confirmed Monday that the governor's political operation is moving to a new location in Tallahassee, outside of its previous spot at the state's Republican headquarters.

A moving truck was spotted there earlier in the day.

The cost of this move could force the governor's political team to file with the Federal Election Commission within the next 15 days, potentially confirming a presidential run.

DeSantis has long been perceived to be the chief challenger to former President Donald Trump in the 2024 Republican primary.

Bryan Griffin, who has served as the governor's press secretary, also announced his resignation in a letter Monday, saying he's "stepping away from this role to pursue other avenues of helping to deliver the governor's success to our country."

It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as Press Secretary for the Florida Office of @GovRonDeSantis. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/o8v6sxYiXJ — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) May 15, 2023

"If I can be even a small part of the revival and restoration of our great nation, then I am prepared to give it my all," Griffin added.