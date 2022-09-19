Former President Donald Trump returns to Mar-a-Lago

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump has returned to Mar-a-Lago for the first time since FBI agents searched his home.

Trump announced his return early Monday on his social media platform.

"Arrived in Florida last night and had a long and detailed chance to check out the scene of yet another government 'crime,' the FBI's Raid and Break-In of my home, Mar-a-Lago," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump spent the weekend in Ohio, where he attended a rally for Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance.

Supporters lined Southern Boulevard to greet Trump as he made his way from Palm Beach International Airport to his home on Palm Beach.

Trump thanked his supporters and said he'll "never forget the great people of this Country."