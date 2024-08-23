What's the latest on the recount in St. Lucie County?

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections did a recount Wednesday night for the Republican primary for the supervisor of elections position, which was separated by only a two-vote margin after Tuesday night's election.

The recount included mail-in ballots that had to be cured — meaning verified with a signature and ID — and also provisional ballots and unread ballots.

Right now, the votes sit at 12,787 each for Jennifer Frey and George Umansky.

Both Republican candidates spoke to WPTV Friday morning and said this really shows the importance of each and every vote.

"I know we're going to have to go into a manual recount," Frey said. "So with that, I know it's going to take a lot of energy and stuff. And I hope everybody has plenty of coffee and they're ready to move forward."

"It’s been a long campaign. Almost a year and a half for me. And we're looking forward to finding a resolution to this," Umansky said.

Both candidates also emphasized the importance of getting out and voting.

The recount process is expected to take approximately three days.