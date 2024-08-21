TOO CLOSE TO CALL: Recount needed for St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — We're explaining what's next in the primary race for St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections, with the Republican candidates separated by just two votes.

Supervisor of Elections Gertrude Walker called the two-vote difference a rare occurrence.

"Well, I don't believe I ever remember seeing a race so close, ever," she said.

And now Walker, who is running for the seat as a Democrat in November, is tasked with the Republican primary recount.

"We have to recount every ballot of tabulation equipment," she said." Then if we still have less than half of percent, if it drops to a quarter of percent, then we have to have a manual recount."

We spoke with both Republican candidates George Umansky and Jennifer Frey after the results came in Tuesday.

Frey had the ultra-slight advantage.

"I've had a few cards stacked against me in this race, but I know ultimately the Republican party will come together and they're going to support me," she said. "We're going to move forward with our next leg in this race for the November election."

Umansky gave his take on having to now do a recount.

"No matter what ,you never want to be stuck in this position," he said. "It's always good to win by a landslide. It's a tight race, so we will have to just wait and see what happens."

The recount will happen Friday morning with results immediately after.

The winner will take on Walker in November.