Recount needed after St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections Republican primary race ends in 2-vote margin

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections Republican primary race was almost as close as possible, with the unofficial count showing Jennifer Frey beating George Umasky by only a two-vote margin.

The count shows Frey getting 12,777 votes with Umasky earning 12,775 votes.

WPTV Reporter Michael Hoffman went to the St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections Office and confirmed that the recount will take place Aug. 23 at 7 a.m.

Florida law states that if a race returns a margin less than or equal to .25% of the total vote, a manual recount occurs.

The winner between Frey and Umasky will race against Democrat Gertrude Walker who is seeking her 12th term as the Supervisor of Elections. Walker was appointed to the position in 1980.