Voice of the Voter: What you told WPTV about some of the most important issues this election season

Ahead of the November election, WPTV wanted to find out what key issues matter to you the most.

It's not about which candidates you're voting for but letting us know what's driving you to the polls.

Take a look at what you told us about some of the most talked about issues this election season:

CHILD TAX CREDIT

>> WATCH BELOW: Expanding the child tax credit: Here's what people are saying

VOICE TO THE VOTER: What locals think about expanding the child tax credit

GROWTH & DEVELOPMENT

>> WATCH BELOW: Voters weigh in on how development will drive them to the polls

Wellington voters weigh in on how development will drive them to the polls

IMMIGRATION

>> WATCH BELOW: What Martin County residents are saying about immigration

What Martin County residents are saying about immigration this election season

AMENDMENT 3: RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA

>> WATCH BELOW: Treasure Coast voters sound off on Amendment 3

Recreational marijuana on the ballot: Treasure Coast voters sound off

AMENDMENT 4: ABORTION RIGHTS

>> WATCH BELOW: What voters saying about Amendment 4 and abortion rights