VOICE TO THE VOTER: What locals think about expanding the child tax credit

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's no secret that raising a family is expensive. Ahead of the November election, the cost of child care is driving local voters to the polls.

The child tax credit helps families with qualifying children get a tax break. The current child tax credit is anywhere from $2,000 to $3,600 per qualifying child.

Both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have backed an expanded child tax credit. Harris wants to expand it to $6,000 per child, while Trump wants to expand it to $5,000 per child.

Juanita Kelly-Givens is a raising her two grandsons in West Palm Beach. She told WPTV News reporter Brooke Chau that she pays $30 a year each for child care, thanks to the Boys and Girls Club near her home.

According to a recent report from ChildCare Aware of America, the average cost of childcare per year is $11,582.

"Couldn't happen. I couldn't afford that," Givens said. "No. I couldn't afford that by a long shot."

Chau took to the streets of downtown West Palm Beach to ask voters how they feel about the current child tax credit and their thoughts on Harris and Trump looking to expand the credit.

"No, no, no. I'm against it," said Tina Miller. "I was a single mom fighting my ex for child support for 10 years, and I was $40,000 behind in child support. I still had to pay child care, and I was making $8 an hour."

Down the street was a differing opinion.

"I think you should be able to help people at least up to a certain number because, unfortunately, some of these jobs don't pay enough," said Diana Solis.

Local voters are eager to make their voices heard come November.