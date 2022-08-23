Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick wins Democratic nomination for Congress

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick is one step closer to winning a full term in Congress.

Just seven months after filling the seat occupied by the late Alcee Hastings, Cherfilus-McCormick sought re-election for Florida's 20th congressional district – facing opposition from a familiar foe in Tuesday's primary election.

The Associated Press has declared Cherfilus-McCormick the winner with 65% of the vote. Her fiercest rival, former Broward County Mayor Dale Holness, had just 29% of the vote, while Anika Omphroy had just 6%.

Five votes were all that separated Cherfilus-McCormick and Holness the last time they campaigned against each other.

It wasn't even close the second time around.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick is flanked by her husband Corlie McCormick, right, and her two children as she speaks to the media and supporters at an election night party after winning a special election, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The victory all but ensures she'll win a full term during the general election in November.

Florida's 20th congressional district is made up of portions of Broward and Palm Beach counties and leans heavily Democratic.

Cherfilus-McCormick won January's special election to fill the term vacated by Hastings, who died of pancreatic cancer in April 2021. He was known as the dean of Florida's delegation, having served in Congress since 1993.

She punched her ticket to Washington by campaigning on promises of a guaranteed income of $1,000 a month for most adults, an increase in the federal minimum wage to $20 an hour and allowing all American to participate in Medicare.