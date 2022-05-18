WPTV Decision 2022 voter information guide

WPTV.com wants to make it simple for you to vote in this important election year.

Below is a county-by-county guide for information on how to register, where to vote and what you need to know about the democratic process.

Am I eligible to vote?

The short answer is, most likely, yes, provided you meet a few basic requirements.

In order to register to vote, you must:

Be a citizen of the United States of America (a lawful permanent resident is not a U.S. citizen for registration and voting purposes);

Be a Florida resident;

Be at least 18 years old (you may preregister if you are 16 years old);

Not now be adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having had your voting rights restored;

Not have been convicted of a felony in Florida, or any other state, without your civil rights having been restored;

Provide your current and valid Florida driver's license number or Florida identification card number. If you do not have a current and valid Florida driver's license number or Florida identification card, you must provide the last four digits of your Social Security number. If you do not have any of the above, check the appropriate box provided on the voter registration application.

What do I need on Election Day?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Any voters waiting in line at 7 p.m. will have the opportunity to cast a ballot.

In order to vote, you must provide a Florida driver's license, identification card, U.S. passport or some other form of photo identification with signature.

How does Florida being a closed-primary state impact my vote?

Because Florida is a closed-primary state, only voters who are registered members of political parties may vote for respective party candidates or nominees during a primary election.

There may be times when all registered voters can participate in a primary election, regardless of political affiliation. They are:

If all the candidates for an office have the same party affiliation and the winner of the primary election will not face any opposition in the general election, then all registered voters can vote for any of the candidates for that office.

If races for nonpartisan judicial and school board offices, nonpartisan special districts or local referendum questions are on the primary election ballot, then all registered voters, including those without party affiliation, are entitled to vote.

A person can register with a party or change his or her party affiliation at any time, but he or she must do so by the registration deadline for that primary election.

Important Dates

July 25: Deadline to register for primary election and/or change party affiliation

Aug. 13: 5 p.m. deadline to request vote-by-mail ballot for primary election

Aug. 23: Primary election and 7 p.m. deadline to return vote-by-mail ballot

Oct. 11: Deadline to register for general election

Oct. 29: 5 p.m. deadline to request vote-by-mail ballot for general election

Nov. 8: General election and 7 p.m. deadline to return vote-by-mail ballot

Important Races

Florida Governor

Republican Candidates

Ron DeSantis (incumbent)

John Joseph Mercadante, 2018 Republican gubernatorial candidate

Donald J. Peterson, marijuana activist from Sorrento

Democratic Candidates

Robert Conner, global warming activist from Boca Raton

Charlie Crist, congressman for Florida's 13th congressional district

Cadance Daniel, Jacksonville consultant

David Nelson Freeman, Windermere businessman

Nikki Fried, Florida agriculture commissioner

Ivan Graham, Orlando dentist

Jonathan Karns, Brandon businessman

Alex Lundmark, retired real estate agent from Vero Beach

Annette Taddeo, state senator for District 40

Robert Willis, Cocoa elementary school teacher and Baptist minister

Randy Zapata, U.S. Army veteran from Hialeah

Other Candidates

Frederick Dee Buntin (no party affiliation)

Kyle Gibson (no party affiliation)

Carlos Enrique Gutierrez (no party affiliation)

Frank Hughes Jr. (no party affiliation)

Brian Patrick Moore (Green Party)

Eugene H. Steele (no party affiliation)

James Thompson (write-in)

U.S. Senate

Republican Candidates

Howard Knepper, North Miami businessman

Jake Phillip Loubriel, Florida National Guardsman from Fort Lauderdale

Luis Miguel, conservative writer from St. Augustine

Marco Rubio (incumbent)

Earl Franks Yearicks IV, North Miami maritime captain

Democratic Candidates

Edward Abud, Kissimmee businessman

Val Demings, congresswoman for Florida's 10th congressional district

Dana Alan Harshman, Ocala pharmacist

Josue Larose, perennial candidate from Pembroke Pines

William Sanchez, Miami immigration lawyer

Josh Weil, Orlando math teacher

Other Candidates

Carlos J. Barberena (no party affiliation)

Shantele Bennett (no party affiliation)

Uloma Umo Ekpete (write-in)

Dennis Misigoy (Libertarian Party)

Moses Quiles (Independent Party)

Attorney General

Republican Candidate

Ashley Moody (incumbent)

Democratic Candidates

Aramis Ayala, former state attorney for Florida's Ninth Judicial Circuit

Jim Lewis, Fort Lauderdale criminal defense attorney

Daniel Uhlfelder, Santa Rosa Beach civil attorney

Chief Financial Officer

Republican Candidate

Jimmy Patronis (incumbent)

Democratic Candidate

Adam Hattersley, former representative for Florida House District 59

Tyrone Noel Javellana, Hollywood political consultant and accountant

Karla Jones, president and CEO of Orlando insurance and tax agency

Agriculture Commissioner

Democratic Candidate

Ryan Morales, Clermont small business owner of marketing firm

Republican Candidates

Chuck Nadd, U.S. Army veteran from Tampa

Richard Earl Olle Jr., Valrico agriculture inspector

James W. Shaw, Vero Beach businessman

Wilton Simpson, Florida Senate president

Click here for complete candidate listings for the 2022 primary and general elections.