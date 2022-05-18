WPTV Decision 2022 voter information guide

WPTV.com wants to make it simple for you to vote in this important election year.
Below is a county-by-county guide for information on how to register, where to vote and what you need to know about the democratic process.
Am I eligible to vote?
The short answer is, most likely, yes, provided you meet a few basic requirements.
In order to register to vote, you must:
- Be a citizen of the United States of America (a lawful permanent resident is not a U.S. citizen for registration and voting purposes);
- Be a Florida resident;
- Be at least 18 years old (you may preregister if you are 16 years old);
- Not now be adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having had your voting rights restored;
- Not have been convicted of a felony in Florida, or any other state, without your civil rights having been restored;
- Provide your current and valid Florida driver's license number or Florida identification card number. If you do not have a current and valid Florida driver's license number or Florida identification card, you must provide the last four digits of your Social Security number. If you do not have any of the above, check the appropriate box provided on the voter registration application.
What do I need on Election Day?
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Any voters waiting in line at 7 p.m. will have the opportunity to cast a ballot.
In order to vote, you must provide a Florida driver's license, identification card, U.S. passport or some other form of photo identification with signature.
How does Florida being a closed-primary state impact my vote?
Because Florida is a closed-primary state, only voters who are registered members of political parties may vote for respective party candidates or nominees during a primary election.
There may be times when all registered voters can participate in a primary election, regardless of political affiliation. They are:
- If all the candidates for an office have the same party affiliation and the winner of the primary election will not face any opposition in the general election, then all registered voters can vote for any of the candidates for that office.
- If races for nonpartisan judicial and school board offices, nonpartisan special districts or local referendum questions are on the primary election ballot, then all registered voters, including those without party affiliation, are entitled to vote.
A person can register with a party or change his or her party affiliation at any time, but he or she must do so by the registration deadline for that primary election.
Important Dates
July 25: Deadline to register for primary election and/or change party affiliation
Aug. 13: 5 p.m. deadline to request vote-by-mail ballot for primary election
Aug. 23: Primary election and 7 p.m. deadline to return vote-by-mail ballot
Oct. 11: Deadline to register for general election
Oct. 29: 5 p.m. deadline to request vote-by-mail ballot for general election
Nov. 8: General election and 7 p.m. deadline to return vote-by-mail ballot
Palm Beach County
Martin County
St. Lucie County
Indian River County
Okeechobee County
Important Races
Florida Governor
Republican Candidates
Ron DeSantis (incumbent)
John Joseph Mercadante, 2018 Republican gubernatorial candidate
Donald J. Peterson, marijuana activist from Sorrento
Democratic Candidates
Robert Conner, global warming activist from Boca Raton
Charlie Crist, congressman for Florida's 13th congressional district
Cadance Daniel, Jacksonville consultant
David Nelson Freeman, Windermere businessman
Nikki Fried, Florida agriculture commissioner
Ivan Graham, Orlando dentist
Jonathan Karns, Brandon businessman
Alex Lundmark, retired real estate agent from Vero Beach
Annette Taddeo, state senator for District 40
Robert Willis, Cocoa elementary school teacher and Baptist minister
Randy Zapata, U.S. Army veteran from Hialeah
Other Candidates
Frederick Dee Buntin (no party affiliation)
Kyle Gibson (no party affiliation)
Carlos Enrique Gutierrez (no party affiliation)
Frank Hughes Jr. (no party affiliation)
Brian Patrick Moore (Green Party)
Eugene H. Steele (no party affiliation)
James Thompson (write-in)
U.S. Senate
Republican Candidates
Howard Knepper, North Miami businessman
Jake Phillip Loubriel, Florida National Guardsman from Fort Lauderdale
Luis Miguel, conservative writer from St. Augustine
Marco Rubio (incumbent)
Earl Franks Yearicks IV, North Miami maritime captain
Democratic Candidates
Edward Abud, Kissimmee businessman
Val Demings, congresswoman for Florida's 10th congressional district
Dana Alan Harshman, Ocala pharmacist
Josue Larose, perennial candidate from Pembroke Pines
William Sanchez, Miami immigration lawyer
Josh Weil, Orlando math teacher
Other Candidates
Carlos J. Barberena (no party affiliation)
Shantele Bennett (no party affiliation)
Uloma Umo Ekpete (write-in)
Dennis Misigoy (Libertarian Party)
Moses Quiles (Independent Party)
Attorney General
Republican Candidate
Ashley Moody (incumbent)
Democratic Candidates
Aramis Ayala, former state attorney for Florida's Ninth Judicial Circuit
Jim Lewis, Fort Lauderdale criminal defense attorney
Daniel Uhlfelder, Santa Rosa Beach civil attorney
Chief Financial Officer
Republican Candidate
Jimmy Patronis (incumbent)
Democratic Candidate
Adam Hattersley, former representative for Florida House District 59
Tyrone Noel Javellana, Hollywood political consultant and accountant
Karla Jones, president and CEO of Orlando insurance and tax agency
Agriculture Commissioner
Democratic Candidate
Ryan Morales, Clermont small business owner of marketing firm
Republican Candidates
Chuck Nadd, U.S. Army veteran from Tampa
Richard Earl Olle Jr., Valrico agriculture inspector
James W. Shaw, Vero Beach businessman
Wilton Simpson, Florida Senate president
