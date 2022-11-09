Watch Now

Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick wins re-election to U.S. House in Florida's 20th Congressional District

Cherfilus-McCormick collects 72% of the votes compared to Drew-Montez Clark's 28%
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick is flanked by her husband Corlie McCormick, right, and her two children as she speaks to the media and supporters at an election night party after winning a special election, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Posted at 10:53 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 22:54:38-05

WASHINGTON — Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick won re-election to the U.S. House in Florida's 20th Congressional District, easily defeating Republican challenger Drew-Montez Clark.

Cherfilus-McCormick collected 72% of the votes compared to Drew-Montez Clark's 28%.

This is Cherfilus-McCormick's first full term in the House after being elected to Congress in a special session held in January of this year following the death of Democratic U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings.

This district covers western Palm Beach County, Riviera Beach and areas of northern Broward County.

