Democrat Emily Gregory defeats Republican Jon Maples in Florida District 87 special election

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Democrat Emily Gregory won the highly watched special election for Florida State House District 87, defeating Republican Jon Maples in final results. The race drew national attention as a test of political momentum in Florida, featuring a high-stakes showdown in a district that includes Mar-a-Lago.

Gregory received 17,047 votes, accounting for 51.15% of the total. Maples received 16,281 votes, or 48.85%. A total of 33,328 votes were counted in the final tally.

"I’m thrilled to congratulate Representative-Elect Emily Gregory on this monumental victory. A nearly 11 point swing to the left in this hard fought race shows the impact of Democrats’ long-term investment in Florida, and now the people of HD 87 will have a champion in Tallahassee," Nikki Fried said.

"This victory reiterates an undeniable trend in Florida: with year round organizing and infrastructure investment, Democrats can run and win anywhere–including Donald Trump’s backyard. Floridians are tired of the chaos, corruption, and sky high prices on everything from groceries, to gas, and healthcare. They are voting for trusted leaders like Emily to steady the ship and return common sense, people-centered solutions back to our communities," Fried said.

"The Palm Beach County Democratic Party is thrilled that Emily Gregory has won a seat in the Florida House and will be representing her constituents in District 87," Howard Richman said.

State Palm Beach County state House race tests Florida political momentum Forrest Saunders

"This success was only possible through a seamless partnership between the Gregory campaign, the Florida Democratic Party, and the tireless local organizers of the PBC Democratic Party. We want to recognize the incredible dedication of our local volunteers: those of you who spent hundreds of hours knocking on doors, making calls, and mobilizing your neighbors were the true engine of this win. Together, we are sending Emily to Tallahassee to protect renters and homeowners, fix healthcare, and rebuild public education," Richman said.

President Donald Trump cast a mail ballot in the election despite his public criticism of the voting method. Palm Beach County voter records showed Trump voted by mail for the state legislative seats and that his ballot was counted. Early in-person voting in the contest ran through the Sunday before the election, when Trump was still at his Palm Beach estate. Trump continues to publicly bash the voting method as a source of fraud and push Congress to curtail the practice.

Republicans expressed confidence heading into Election Day, pointing to a statewide voter registration advantage of around 1.5 million voters. District 87 favored Trump by about nine points in 2024.

The race ultimately came down to turnout among no-party affiliated voters. These voters make up roughly a quarter of Florida’s electorate and have shown signs of leaning Democratic in recent elections.

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