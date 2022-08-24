Watch Now
NewsPoliticalElections Local

Actions

Michelle Oyola McGovern claims victory in Democratic primary for Palm Beach County Commission

Michelle Oyola McGovern at polling location on primary election, Aug. 23, 2022
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Palm Beach County Commission Democratic candidate Michelle Oyola McGovern speaks to WPTV from a polling location on Election Day in Florida's primary, Aug. 23, 2022, in Wellington, Fla.
Michelle Oyola McGovern at polling location on primary election, Aug. 23, 2022
Posted at 10:02 PM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 22:11:41-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Democrats in Palm Beach County have elected a nominee whom they hope will become their newest commissioner.

Michelle Oyola McGovern was the apparent winner of a three-way race for District 6, covering a large portion of western Palm Beach County.

The seat is currently held by Commissioner Melissa McKinlay, who cannot run again because of term limits.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Live Election Results | Decision 2022 Voter Guide

McGovern was one of two other Democratic candidates vying for the seat, but she had the backing of McKinlay to help propel her to the victory.

Matt Willhite, who has served in the Florida House since 2016, was a distant second in unofficial results provided by the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, trailing by almost 4,000 votes with nearly all precincts reporting.

Sara Baxter, a former middle school science teacher, was unopposed in the Republican primary and will face McGovern in the November general election.

Sylvia Sharps, who also ran for Palm Beach County Commission in 2018 but lost in the Democratic primary, had fewer than 2,000 votes.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms