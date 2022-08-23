Will Martin County voters approve special tax to support schools?

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Voters in Martin County are facing an important decision on Tuesday: whether to extend the current millage rate, which is a special property tax to support the school district.

The millage rate referendum approved in 2018 is set to expire, and without renewing it, the Martin County School District said it will be out almost $50 million over the next four years.

The referendum funds everything from teacher pay to school safety and mental health, just to name a few.

Martin County School Board Chair Christia Li Roberts said that if the referendum isn't approved Tuesday, it will be harder for the school district to remain competitive with salaries for teachers and support staff.

Another board member said some salaries could decrease by up to $8,000 dollars per year, and other positions, like extra school resource officers, might be harder to fund.

WATCH: Property tax referendum would raise $50 million for Martin County schools

Over the past four years, the one half-mill increase went toward paying for things like security cameras and building renovations, and helping to keep teacher pay competitive.

Roberts said the money also goes toward mental health initiatives and district operations.

Critics, though, said the tax was billed as only lasting for four years and want the school board to manage operations without extending the tax increase.

Leaders in the Martin County School District said that if you have a homestead exemption, you will actually see a decrease in school property taxes.

Roberts said that if the millage rate doesn’t get extended, the district might have to make other big cuts.

"For example, one of the things the millage pays for is an additional school resource officer at each of the three high schools and two early learning centers," Roberts said. "So we’ve taken care of that for this next year. If the millage goes through, that’s how it will be paid for. If the millage doesn’t go through, we will probably be able to keep it for this year, but then seriously look at maybe it’s just something we can’t afford."

If passed, Martin County property owners would see up to one half-mill on their property tax bill designated for the Martin County School District with this special tax.

The tax is expected to bring in more than $13 million in its first year. More than $12 million of that will go toward teacher and support staff pay.

For more information about the millage rate referendum and how the money would be used by the Martin County School District, click here.