Hispanics win city commissioner seats in municipal elections held in Palm Beach County

GREENACRES, Fla. — The shifting demographics had an impact on Tuesday's elections in Palm Beach County.

More than seven Hispanic candidates were running for office in municipal races, resulting in at least three wins by the candidates.

Susy Diaz Piesco narrowly defeated incumbent Jonathan Pearce in the race for Greenacres City Council District 4.

Diaz Piesco claimed 51% of the vote, defeating Pearce by just 46 votes.

She will become the first minority to sit on the city council.

The population of Greenacres is currently 45% Hispanic, according to the 2020 Census.

City leaders in Greenacres made a public push Friday for the community to vote in Tuesday's election.

In Boynton Beach, Angela Cruz was elected as District 1 city commissioner.

Cruz claimed 62% of the vote, defeating Gregory Hartmann and Thomas Pomante.

And in Lake Clarke Shores, Robert Gonzalez overwhelmingly defeated Christina Daughtry for the seat of Town Council Group 4.

Gonzalez won 72% of the vote in the Lake Clarke Shores race.

In Lake Worth Beach, Reinaldo Diaz claimed 43% of the vote for District 4 city commissioner while Craig Frost garnered 35%.

That race is headed to a runoff, which will be held March 22.

