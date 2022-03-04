Greenacres officials work to empower residents to vote in March 8 election

GREENACRES, Fla. — Officials and community leaders in Greenacres held an event Friday to spur residents to vote in next week's election.

Forty-five percent of the city's population is now Hispanic, according to the 2020 Census.

The city's Hispanic mayor, Joel Flores, said this is a call to action to not only Greenacres residents but all of Palm Beach County to have their voices be heard.

"It's about getting people to come out, be part of the process of democracy, something that I fought in Afghanistan for, something I am very passionate about," Flores said. "It's about having our people be informed and come out and make their vote count."

WPTV Greenacres Mayor Joel Flores speaks at an event to spur voter turnout at the March 8 election.

The mayor said the city currently has a little over 23,000 registered voters, but so far only 1,600 voters have cast an early ballot for Tuesday's election.

"The local elections matter. We local elected officials are the ones in charge of the roads, are in charge of your trash, your services," Flores said. "We have a major impact in your daily life."

The mayor spoke about the growing Hispanic population in his city and its economic impact.

"I believe we are also the largest business-building community, and I wish to continue that," Flores said.

