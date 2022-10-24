Gov. Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist set to debate in Fort Pierce on Monday

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce is in the spotlight Monday as incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist square off in their only debate.
The debate will be held at 7 p.m. at the Sunrise Theatre.
The event was originally scheduled for Oct. 12 but was changed due to recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian.
Monday's debate comes at a time when early voting began today in many counties across the state for the Nov. 8 midterm election.
DeSantis leads race, according to FAU poll
A statewide poll released Friday by Florida Atlantic University said DeSantis was leading Crist by 11 percentage points.
The poll said that DeSantis was up 51% to 40% in the race for governor with the incumbent currently holding a 53% approval rating.
The survey of 719 Floridians also revealed that inflation was the most important issue to voters by a wide margin at 36%. Threats to democracy were the next most important issue at 19%. The FAU poll said only 9% of respondents felt abortion access was an important issue.