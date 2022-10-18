Fort Pierce in spotlight for upcoming gubernatorial debate between Gov. Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic candidate Charlie Crist will debate each other Monday in the heart of downtown Fort Pierce at the city's Sunrise Theatre.

The theatre is just a quick walk away from the Cake Lady's shop.

Owner Staci Dunn was drawn here more than 10 years ago to make her unique cakes and treats.

The small-town feel has kept her here in St. Lucie County.

"It's a gem," Dunn said. "It’s like a hidden secret. People don't know."

WPTV Staci Dunn shares why she moved to Fort Pierce and outlines what makes it so special.

Even she has drawn attention to the historic downtown in the past, making two appearances on the Food Network in recent years.

"Especially downtown, we do rely on the tourism," Dunn said.

Former President Bill Clinton has paid a visit to Fort Pierce along with former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who made a campaign stop in 2016.

Now, the city is getting another shot in the spotlight with Monday's debate.

"Obviously, it means a lot to the city of Fort Pierce and downtown Fort Pierce," Erick Gill, a spokesman for St. Lucie County, said.

He said the county is waiting to see what the economic impact might be, but he does expect some benefits.

WPTV Erick Gill says Fort Pierce could see more tourism following the gubernatorial debate.

"There will be a lot of people watching the governor's race that will see from historic Sunrise Theatre in downtown Fort Pierce, and hopefully that will get some people who haven't been to Fort Pierce in awhile to come check it out," Gill said.

Dunn also hopes the hometown debate means they'll debate topics locals are talking about.

"The state of the economy, for sure. The cost of everything has gone up, so a lot of restaurants here have had to compensate," Dunn said. "Protect our river here, it's a pristine ecosystem we have to take care of."

She's ready to welcome candidates to what she hopes will feel like neutral territory.

"The funny thing is about Fort Pierce, Democrats and Republicans can agree to disagree," Dunn said. "It's not like a hostile kind of environment when you start talking politics."