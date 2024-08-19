Segment 1:

Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link discusses turnout so far as early voting wraps up and reminds voters that the Aug. 20 election is a closed primary. Sartory Link also. talks about the security of poll workers amid the heated political climate.

Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link offers advice to voters ahead of primary

Segment 2:

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley shares how he thinks Kamala Harris could impact races in Florida. Also, what's the latest on the abortion and recreational marijuana amendments? Finally, Crowley and Anchor Michael Williams discuss reports that former University of Florida President Ben Sasse gave former Senate staffers large raises.

How will Kamala Harris impact elections in Florida?

Segment 3:

