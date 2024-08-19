Here’s how many people voted early for tomorrow’s Primary Election.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL — In less than a day, people will head to the polls for Florida's Primary.

Early voting for this year’s primary election in Florida wrapped up over the weekend, revealing similar numbers to what we’ve seen in the past for similar elections.

For the most part, counties in our viewing area saw about 15 percent of the population cast their vote early.

We’re breaking down the numbers county-by-county.

Indian River County: 21.10%

Okeechobee county: 15.63%

Palm Beach County: 14.08%

Martin County: 14.77%

Saint Lucie County: 13.29%

Early voting sites opened last Monday, and sites closed on Saturday, except for in Palm Beach County, where early voting wrapped up Sunday evening at 7 p.m.

In Palm Beach County, 121,395 of 862,008 eligible voters have already cast their ballot, either early in-person, or by mail.

According to data published by the county's Supervisor of Elections office, 66,991 democrats voted early, almost doubling the Republican's 37,986 early votes.

Around 15,000 people with no party affiliation voted early.

If you missed the chance to vote early, you can still vote.

Tuesday, you’ll have to head to your assigned precinct and show up with an ID that shows your photo and signature, or a combination of IDs that shows both.

Polling sites will open at 7 a.m.

