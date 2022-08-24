Deborah Adeimy, Dan Franzese seek Republican nomination in congressional race too close to call

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Although most of the South Florida congressional races were decided rather handily, the Republican primary for Florida's 22nd congressional district remained too close to call Wednesday morning.

Five Republicans were competing for the chance to take on incumbent U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., who was unopposed in the primary.

Financial adviser Deborah Adeimy and investor Dan Franzese were in a tight race, well ahead of the three other candidates.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Complete Election Results | Decision 2022 Voter Guide

According to unofficial results from the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, Franzese held a slight lead on Adeimy. Franzese had 11,928 votes, while Adeimy had 11,793. The count was separated by a total of 135 votes.

U.S. Navy veteran Rod Dorilas, Wellington businessman Peter Steven Arianas and Lake Worth-area businesswoman Carrie Lawlor were the other Republican candidates.

The winner will face Frankel in the Nov. 8 general election. The former West Palm Beach mayor was first elected to the seat in 2012.