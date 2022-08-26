Recount underway in Republican race between Deborah Adeimy, Dan Franzese

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A recount was taking place Friday in the primary election to decide the Republican nominee for Florida's 22nd congressional district.

Deborah Adeimy and Dan Franzese were the top two vote-getters in Tuesday's primary election, separated by just 132 votes. Franzese's 11,974 votes were just slightly more than Adeimy's 11,842, according to unofficial results from the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections.

A margin of 0.5% or less triggers an automatic recount.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Complete Election Results | Decision 2022 Voter Guide

Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd ordered the recount after the 48-hour ballot curing process had passed.

The machine recount was being conducted at the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections tabulation center in Riviera Beach.

Results of the recount must be submitted to the state no later than Sunday at 3 p.m.

The winner will face incumbent U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., in the Nov. 8 general election.