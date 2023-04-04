Donald Trump to speak at Mar-a-Lago after New York arraignment

WATCH LIVE BELOW AT 8:15 P.M.

Donald Trump is expected to return home to Palm Beach County after Tuesday's arraignment in Manhattan where he will face criminal charges stemming from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign.

The former president is expected to fly back to South Florida sometime Tuesday evening.

Trump's campaign said he is then expected to speak at Mar-a-Lago at about 8:15 p.m.

RELATED: Trump supporters call indictment 'witch hunt'

Before he arrived at the downtown Manhattan courthouse to surrender to authorities, Trump posted on his Truth Social account that this was a "surreal" experience, and he couldn't "believe this is happening in America."

RELATED: Polls show support for Trump remains strong despite indictment

The booking and appearance were expected to be relatively brief — though hardly routine — as Trump learns for the first time the charges against him.

Trump will plead not guilty, according to his lawyers, and is expected to enter the plea himself, as is standard in the court.

Judge Juan Merchan has ruled that TV cameras won't be allowed in the courtroom.

A defiant Trump denies any wrongdoing.

The indictment has yet to be unsealed but reports have said it contains 34 counts, including falsifying business records.