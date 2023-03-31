Polls shows support for Trump remains strong despite indictment

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Support for President Donald Trump is growing, despite his Thursday indictment, according to recent polls.

WPTV examined how the indictment will impact both Democrats and Republicans ahead of the 2024 presidential race.

In the days leading up to his indictment, support Trump’s base remained strong and still does.

"Right now for Trump and his supporters, this is a loyalty test time," WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley said.

Crowley agrees overwhelmingly that Republicans are showing they still believe in Trump and believe the indictment on several charges of alleged document fraud is an attack from Democrats.

In fact, a Quinnipiac poll found that more than six in 10 Americans, about 62% believe the case is motivated by politics.

"You know, I don't think this would be happening if Donald Trump wasn't running [in] 2024," Ashton Munholland, president of the Palm Beach County Young Republicans, said.

Munholland said the indictment has only strengthened the president's base.

A Quinnipiac poll found 72% of Republicans believe Trump has had a positive impact on the party.

"I think that Donald Trump carries the voice and the heart of this nation," Munholland said. "I think they are extremely intimidated by that connection and persecution against Trump is persecution against our country."

Mindy Koch, chair for the Democratic party of Palm Beach County, said the indictment is sending a message.

"We're very kind of pleased because it shows no one, not even a former president, is above the law," Koch said.

But what kind of impact the indictment has on the 2024 presidential race depends on many factors.

The same Quinnipiac poll found the majority of Americans polled, about 57%, believe the charges should disqualify Trump from running for president. Also, how does this impact Gov. Ron DeSantis' potential presidential run?

"Gov. DeSantis has said all along that he was going to wait till after the legislative session to 'make a decision,' which we all know he's already made to run," Crowley said. "I think he'll stay on the timeline for now. I think that there's going to be a lot of support leaning to Donald Trump."

For now, Koch believes the governor is using this opportunity to play to his base.

"The former president probably will surrender himself," Koch said. "But if he does not, the governor said he's not going to help and that's in violation of our Constitution, and that's a real problem for us."

Koch couldn't say whether the current scenario helps or hurts the Democratic Party, mostly because we don't know what's in the indictment yet.