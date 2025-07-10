Residents urged to take staycation to avoid Northlake Boulevard construction

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The date is finally set: The intersection of Northlake Boulevard and Beeline Highway will close on Aug. 1 for a planned railroad repair project.

The intersection will be closed until Aug. 10, and the closure is expected to heavily impact drive times and commutes for those who live in western Palm Beach County. WPTV drove the detour routes, and they put between 30 to 42 extra miles on the commute.

WPTV spoke with residents who worry they'll be "trapped" due to the construction, and business owners who are concerned the closure will disrupt their livelihoods.

To address some of these concerns, Discover the Palm Beaches is urging county residents who may be impacted by the closure to take a staycation before the new school year starts on Aug. 11.

“We know the closure of Northlake Boulevard will be a challenge and impact the residents in the area," said Interim Palm Beach County Administrator Todd Bonlarron. "Having a staycation is a great opportunity for residents to experience The Palm Beaches like a visitor—relax, recharge, and rediscover what makes our community so special, while helping to ease the congestion in the affected area.”

As part of its #LoveThePalmBeaches initiative, they're directing people to exclusive offers for residents on hotels and resorts throughout Palm Beach County, as a way to help "ease the congestion."

The closure is set to start Aug. 1 at 8 p.m.



