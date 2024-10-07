Safety measures to stop pedestrian deaths in Florida

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — It has been four months since we first told you about a Boynton Beach mother hit and killed by a driver while out for a jog.

Tonight, her family is still waiting for answers.

WPTV’s Kayla McDermott is looking into the growing number of pedestrians getting hurt on roads across the state and sat down with Caryn Chomsky’s husband, who thinks theses statistics are far too high.

"She was the love of my life," Ayal Chomsky told WPTV.

In June, Caryn Chomsky, an avid runner, was jogging on the sidewalk, when out of nowhere, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies said a driver went off the road and slammed into her, killing her.

"Seven a.m., broad daylight, dressed properly, not on the street," said Ayal Chomsky. "She was an unbelievable human being that just gave her everything to everyone."

Since her death, Caryn Chomsky's husband and her two children have realized how prevalent the problem has become.

Last year, more than 10,000 pedestrians were hit across Florida. In Palm Beach County, more than 700 people were hit and 52 people died.

So far this year, 35 people have died, including Caryn Chomsky.

"Disgusts me at a level you can't even comprehend," Ayal Chomsky said.

Just north of where Caryn Chomsky was hit, Riviera Beach police agree.

"Thirty-five is too many," Sgt. Brian DeSantis said.

DeSantis said he has seen an uptick of people getting hit by cars.

"We just had a pedestrian strike here in the city yesterday," he said.

In an effort to lower these stats, he is telling drivers to be more responsible behind the wheel.

"They've got to put down their cell phones, driving buzzed is just as bad as driving drunk," he said. "Pay attention on the road and don't be distracted."

Advice that could keep others from losing a loved one.

"I didn't get to say goodbye. I didn't get to say I love you," Ayal Chomsky. "I didn't get to say, have a safe run."

The sheriff's office told me the investigation into Caryn Chomsky's death is ongoing and no charges have been filed yet.