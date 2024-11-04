Swimmer who drowned near Boynton Inlet identified as 34-year-old Lake Worth man

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Strong winds are creating dangerous ocean conditions along Florida's coastline, claiming two lives this weekend in our area.

A Sunday morning outing on the water quickly turned tragic at the Boynton Inlet.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said first responders and medical personnel rushed to rescue a swimmer who was in danger.

However, the man, identified as Maximilian Sadowski, 34 of Lake Worth did not survive.

Surfer Brandon Williams witnessed the incident.

WPTV Brandon Williams speaks about the rough ocean conditions due to the strong onshore winds.

"Me and the boys were surfing. I started leaving, and I saw a Jet Ski rushing over there, and I saw fire rescue over there," Williams said.

He described what it's like when the seas can be rough.

"I know it is deadly out there," Williams said. "If you don't know what you're doing and it's a big day ... yesterday it was about 4 or 5 feet [seas] out there."

The sheriff's office said Sadowski was swimming a quarter mile north of an area without a lifeguard.

WPTV Tiffany LaCasse offers some best practices for swimmers even if ocean conditions aren't rough.

Tiffany LaCasse with Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue spoke to WPTV about the risk of surfing in these types of conditions.

"Our men and women out here train daily and exercise in these rough water conditions," LaCasse said. "They are suited with rescue equipment."

In addition to the death at the Boynton Inlet, a 16-year-old died Sunday after drowning at Pepper Park Beach in St. Lucie County.

LaCasse said it's critical to know your surroundings when out on the water.

"It's really great to develop a rapport and communicate with any lifeguard tower, any lifeguard personnel that you ever see and always swim inside a guarded area," LaCasse said.