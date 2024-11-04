19-year-old drowns at Pepper Park Beach in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old drowned Sunday at a beach in St. Lucie County, deputies said.

In a Facebook post, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said the drowning occurred at Pepper Park Beach.

Investigators said the teen was pulled from the water and taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital but later died.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office did not share any other details on the incident.

The teen's name has not been released.

A man also died Sunday while swimming near the Boynton Inlet in southern Palm Beach County.