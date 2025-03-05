PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A well-known shopping center west of Boca Raton will soon be revamped, and we have learned the community will lose a main source of entertainment in the process.

The movie theater at Shadowood Square will be demolished after a board commission meeting where the plan’s zoning changes were green lit unanimously last month.

WATCH: Residents tell WPTV what they think about Shadowood Square undergoing renovations

Shadowood Square shopping center west of Boca Raton to undergo major renovation

In a 50-page application by the owners of the square, it lays out the plan for the mall. In the theater, Shadowood 16’s place, six buildings are set to be built ranging from shops to restaurants.

Currently, the theater is still open, but a worker over the phone said they were not aware of the demolition plan.

"This is an iconic development in District 5," Commissioner Maria Sachs said during a commission meeting.

While speaking with Sachs, she said she wants the remodeling of the mall to bring people together and give the feeling it had when the doors first opened in 1987. To do so, she is requesting a bookstore and residential housing be built, which is now being discussed as a possibility.

Some who were visiting the mall, like Carissa Gibson, are unsure how they feel about the nearly four-decade old theater being torn down.

“Sometimes it's sad to see old stuff go but sometimes it does rejuvenate it,” she said.

In the application, it said the plan is projected to be completed by 2029 and commissioners do plan to have more meetings with the developers as well as the community to hear exactly what residents want.