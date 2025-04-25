Palm Beach County commissioners seek traffic solutions for intersection of deadly crash

County leaders are urgently seeking solutions following a tragic crash that killed four people.

County Commissioner Marci Woodward addressed the tragedy during Thursday’s zoning meeting.

Commissioners seek solutions for intersection where deadly crash killed 4

“It’s been a rough time for District 4 in the past few weeks, some terrible loss,” said Commissioner Woodward.

The crash happened on South Military Trail when a speeding car took the lives of Arlene Rose, 87; James Rose, 88; Thelma Levy, 93; and Gerald Levy, 92.

Region S Palm Beach County Friend mourns loss of 'most wonderful girls' killed in crash Kayla McDermott

“Loss of life is terrible at any time but I kind of feel car accidents are among the worst because you have someone that left home, and they just never come back,” said Commissioner Woodward.

Commissioner Woodward told WPTV's Zitlali Solache that their engineering department has been in touch with the victims’ families, as they search for solutions like adding a traffic light or closing the intersection altogether.

WPTV Palm Beach County commissioner Marci Woodward addressed the fatal crash ob Thursday.

“My conversation with engineering is going to be, what are our options. It’s kind of on high bar. There’s a federal requirement to get a traffic signal. But there are options that we have to have to make these intersections safer.”

No charges have been filed in the deadly crash, but the investigation continues. In the meantime, Commissioner Woodward says her focus is to prevent future tragedies.

“We’re going to look closely at all of our options and come up with something because this was a terrible tragedy,” said Woodward.

Detectives are also urging anyone who may have witnessed the fatal crash, to come forward.