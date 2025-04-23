Longtime friend mourns loss of 'most wonderful girls' killed in crash that claimed 4 lives near Boca Raton

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV continues to look into a tragic crash this week that killed two elderly couples near Boca Raton.

On Wednesday, we spoke to a close friend who is remembering the victims, who were all in their late 80s and early 90s.

The couples were traveling in the same car when the crash happened Monday night on South Military Highway near Champion Way.

Deputies said a 20-year-old speeding driver hit their vehicle.

According to deputies, the collision occurred less than a mile from the couples' homes.

Bobbie Ruff, a long-time friend of the victims, expressed her sorrow.

"They are the most wonderful people," Ruff said. "Arlene and Jimmy were married, I think about 65 years. Never spoke badly about anybody, very good-natured people."

"I just couldn't believe it," Ruff said. "It's still very unreal to me."

She learned about the crash while on a cruise overseas. She said the couple was supposed to leave the area soon to head back north.

"They were snowbirds," Ruff said. "They were gearing up to leave, probably the end of May."

Ruff was also friends with the other couple who were killed, Thelma and Gerald Levy.

"My husband played golf with Jerry," Ruff said.

She said all three women played bridge together.

"I have to replace them now in my bridge group, and that's going to be very difficult," Ruff said. "There aren't too many people who are like them."

Speaking on the area where the crash happened, Ruff called South Military Trail near Champion Way a "danger zone." She echoed the sentiments of others who believe a traffic light is needed at that intersection.

"They needed a light here a long time ago," Lisa Reed told WPTV on Tuesday.

Ruff advocated for a light to be installed at the intersection.

"Let’s make them the greatest light, because they deserve it," Ruff said. "They are just the most wonderful girls, Thelma and Arlene."

Ruff told WPTV that the bridge group that the ladies were all a part of was supposed to meet on Wednesday.

However, Ruff, who is in charge of the group, canceled it in her friends' memories.