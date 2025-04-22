Palm Beach County crash at 'one of the worst' intersections claims 4 'beautiful' lives

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County authorities are investigating a tragic crash that resulted in the deaths of two elderly couples on Monday night.

The crash occurred just before 9 p.m. on South Military Trail, near the Polo Club Shops, located on the Boca Raton-Delray Beach line.

WATCH BELOW: Crash claims 4 'beautiful' lives near Boca Raton

Crash claims 4 'beautiful' lives near Boca Raton

The victims were identified as James and Arlene Rose, both in their late 80s, and Gerald and Thelma Levy, who were in their early 90s. They all lived near Boca Raton.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, a speeding driver played a role in the wreck that claimed the lives of the four elderly victims.

Deputies said the driver, Jazmin Shope, 20, of Auburndale, Florida, was speeding and crashed into the vehicle containing the two elderly couples as they attempted to turn into the shopping center. Following the crash, Shope's car crashed into nearby bushes and caught fire.

Shope and her passenger are currently in serious condition.

Monty Block, a local resident, expressed sorrow over the tragedy.

"You make a bad decision. And unfortunately, whatever happened cost four beautiful people their lives," Block said.

The area where the tragedy took place has been a concern for residents.

Lisa Reed, who used to live nearby, called it "one of the worst intersections."

"They needed a light here a long time ago," Reed said.

Others echoed her concerns, suggesting that a traffic light would improve safety in the area.

"It's a crazy turn, and you just watch people just keep jumping through and trying to beat the traffic," Block added. "I'd rather wait a few minutes for a light than lose some valuable lives anytime."

The investigation is ongoing. At this time, no charges have been filed.