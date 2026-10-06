Palm Beach County answers questions about controversial Islamic center approved in Ag Reserve

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is working to get answers to questions residents raised about a controversial Islamic center approved in Palm Beach County's Agricultural Reserve. After Friday's heated public meeting, many viewers reached out asking who is behind the project, how it was approved and what happens next.

The proposed development would be located off Lyons Road and 152nd Place South in Delray Beach, on what is currently a dirt road and grassy field. The project includes a mosque, school and daycare.

WATCH BELOW: Who's behind the Ag Reserve Islamic Center? Residents seek answers

WPTV gets answers into Islamic center project

During Friday's meeting, several residents questioned who is involved with the project and where funding is coming from.

One speaker told county leaders, "If credible documented evidence exists connecting specific individuals or organizations associated with this project to extremist organizations, residents deserve to know what authorities have investigated and determined. Who controls this organization? Who is financing this project? Where is the money coming from? And what security review has been conducted?"

The project also drew protesters outside the meeting.

"Where are they from, who are they, were they vetted? Build it and they shall come," said a woman pushing back against the Islamic center, calling the developments part of a "Muslim takeover."

Sachs pushed through the feedback from the crowd and said places of worship of all faiths go through a review process.

"Yes, an investigation was made into every house of worship, whether it is Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Hindu and we do have Hindu temples if anybody here is interested," Sachs said. "Here in our county ... there's an investigation made as to who owns it, who's going to run it, and whether or not they're going to abide by the rules of the county and the United States Constitution."

Inside the meeting, a woman who identified herself as a Latina Muslim convert questioned the nature of the concerns being raised. Her comments drew a strong reaction from the crowd as some wanted to focus on traffic impacts and nearly caused the meeting to be shut down.

"I want to be safer again; will this development help my community to be safe? My mosque welcomes people of other faith to ask questions," she said.

Questions about who is behind the project have remained a focal point for residents.

Region S Palm Beach County 3 Ag Reserve projects spark debate in western Delray Zitlali Solache

The project consists of a 15-acre Islamic center featuring 5 acres for the mosque and 10 for the school and daycare along Lyons Road.

County documents reviewed by WPTV appear to identify the applicant as the Islamic Center School of west Delray Beach. The organization also appears to own an additional 5 acres on the north side of 152nd Place South. Plans for that portion are uncertain.

Seeking more context on the concerns raised at the meeting, WPTV spoke with former Rabbi David Steinhardt, who retired about 16 months ago after serving for more than 30 years as senior rabbi at B'nai Torah Congregation in Boca Raton. He also served as co-president of the Boca Raton Interfaith Clergy Association.

When asked what his message would be to residents expressing concern about a mosque coming into the area and the impacts on the Jewish community, Steinhardt said, "No one's trying to take their place. The issue is how do we live together."

He said fear often grows when people lack familiarity with one another.

"I think that when you don't know people, then you suspect people, and when you're suspicious, you fear people. And so when you fear people, then you don't necessarily act rationally. This is not a new group of people. These are people that have been in town for decades. We have worked together at the hospitals, in the courts, in business, in all different arenas of public uh public uh society. And in our community, we have shared in various efforts to bring peace to the world. And so, I know that community. I have been in conversation with that community and its leadership for decades."

Steinhardt said he knows the president of the mosque approved for the site and said they are members of the Islamic Center of Boca Raton seeking a second mosque to provide better access for members.

"I don't know if it's a need, if it's a desire; that should be enough. Is there a need for the number of synagogues we have in our Community? I'm not sure, but there's a desire for more, and we all have the right to do that."

WPTV also learned the project is represented by Brian Seymour with the Gunster law firm. A request for additional details has been sent, and WPTV is working to hear back.

Another issue repeatedly raised Friday involved notification requirements. Several residents questioned why people living more than 500 feet from the site were not notified.

The county's Planning and Zoning Division told WPTV that only property owners within 500 feet were notified because the project is located within the U/S, AGR and Glades tiers. Had the project been located within the Exurban and Rural tiers, a 1,000-foot notification radius would have applied.

To see which growth tier a property falls under, open the Palm Beach County GIS Map Viewer. Once you're in the map, click the menu icon (the "pancake" in the upper corner), then use the "Search Layers" tool and type in "Managed Growth Tier System." That layer will show all of the county's designated growth tiers and allow you to see exactly where a property is located within the system.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Maria Sachs is planning a second public meeting focused on projects in the Agricultural Reserve following feedback from Friday's meeting. Her staff told WPTV details are still being worked out.

Sachs also told WPTV she is working with county staff to find an appropriate date to propose changes to the Unified Land Development Code regarding the Development Review Officer process for places of worship and governmental entities.

The issue has become a focal point because several projects residents protested were approved through an administrative review process that has existed for years and allows certain government entities and houses of worship to move forward without direct approval from county commissioners.

"I think for the most part people had their voices heard, but what they said is they want to have a voice in what comes to development in this county. I respect that I hear them," Sachs said Friday.

While the mosque was approved through the administrative process, the proposal for an Islamic school and daycare next door did require a vote by county commissioners.

WPTV reviewed records from a 2023 county meeting and learned the project was approved by a 4-3 vote.

Sachs, former Commissioner Michael Barnett and then-Commissioner Sara Baxter voted against the proposal, citing concerns that not enough input from residents had been collected.

Vice Mayor Marci Woodward, Commissioner Maria Marino, Commissioner Gregg Weiss and former Commissioner Mack Bernard voted in favor of the project.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.