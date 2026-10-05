3 Ag Reserve projects fuel growth concerns among western Delray Beach residents

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Western Delray Beach residents are voicing concerns about growth and development in the Agricultural Reserve as three major projects move forward along Lyons Road, including a new driver's license office, a nursing home and an Islamic school and daycare.

The debate intensified Friday after a public meeting hosted by Palm Beach County Commissioner Maria Sachs that drew hundreds of residents seeking answers about traffic, zoning and public notification.

WATCH BELOW: 3 Ag Reserve projects spark debate in western Delray

3 Ag Reserve projects spark growth debate in western Delray Beach

The projects are already at various stages of approval and construction, but some neighbors say they were not adequately informed about developments that could significantly change the character of the area.

As Palm Beach County continues to experience rapid population growth, development in the Ag Reserve has become a recurring issue for residents concerned about traffic congestion, infrastructure demands and preservation of open land. The latest projects have reignited that debate in western Delray Beach.

Public meeting draws large crowd

Hundreds of residents attended a public meeting Friday hosted by Commissioner Sachs to discuss development activity in the Agricultural Reserve.

Residents raised concerns about traffic, density and transparency in the approval process.

One resident, Michelle, said she believes nearby homeowners should have received more notice before projects advanced.

"We were not notified," Michelle said. "This is a natural reserve and if you're going to destroy the natural reserve you need to notify residents who live in the neighborhood."

Others questioned whether development should continue in the area at all, arguing the Agricultural Reserve should remain protected from additional growth.

Three projects moving forward

1. New DMV under construction

One of the projects is a new Palm Beach County Tax Collector's Office facility, which WPTV previously reported on.

According to county officials, Palm Beach County Tax Collector Anne Gannon purchased the property for approximately $4.3 million. The facility will replace the current office on Congress Avenue.

Construction is already underway on the 4.2-acre site, with the new location expected to open in 2027.

2. Nursing home planned

Another proposal moving forward is All Seasons, a nursing home development planned on nearly 9 acres.

Project documents show the facility will include more than 150 units. Developers expect construction to be completed in spring 2028.

3. Islamic school and daycare

The third project is a nearly 10-acre Islamic school and daycare facility planned along Lyons Road.

Project information reviewed by WPTV indicates the development is expected to generate an estimated 1,084 daily vehicle trips and could be completed by 2027.

The proposal has become a focal point of community discussion, with some residents urging officials to reconsider or pause the project.

Michelle said she has contacted state representatives in hopes of stopping the development.

However, some residents who support the proposal told WPTV they believe the school would bring additional diversity and educational opportunities to the area.

Commissioner calls for zoning changes

Sachs said the projects were able to move through the approval process under existing county regulations that she believes should be revised.

"If you're a government entity or a place of worship, then you don't need to come to the Board of County Commissioners," Sachs said. "There's no public input. All you have to do is check the boxes for zoning and you get a DRO, which is an administrative leap to build what you want. That's wrong."

Sachs is encouraging residents to support zoning reforms and contact county commissioners if they want changes to the development review process.

She also told WPTV she plans to hold another public meeting to continue discussing development concerns in the Agricultural Reserve. Details on a date, time and location have not yet been announced.

For residents living along Lyons Road and throughout western Delray Beach, the debate reflects broader questions about balancing growth, infrastructure and land preservation as Palm Beach County continues to expand.

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