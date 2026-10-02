Overflow crowd, heated debate mark Palm Beach County Ag Reserve development meeting

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of residents packed the South County Civic Center on Friday, while many more were turned away, as concerns over development in Palm Beach County's Agricultural Reserve sparked a heated public meeting that at times became contentious.

The meeting, hosted by Palm Beach County Commissioner Maria Sachs, focused on approved projects planned for the area, including a DMV office, a nursing home and an Islamic center. Residents raised concerns about traffic, development impacts and whether enough public notice was given before the projects moved forward.

WATCH BELOW: Overflow crowd, heated debate mark Ag Reserve development meeting

Hundreds push back against Ag Reserve developments. What's next?

Before the meeting even began, tensions were already running high.

More than 1,000 people RSVP'd for the event, despite the venue having space for only about 300 attendees. As crowds gathered outside, many said they were frustrated they could not get inside.

Faith Kohn, who traveled from Parkland, said she RSVP'd but never received a response.

"We all want to be part of this meeting, and they won't let us in," said Kohn.

Others outside voiced frustration as they waited outside.

"We have all these elderly people sweltering in the heat; we're not getting any information, we the people have no respect, they won't let us in to talk or even see the proceedings," said a man standing near the locked front doors as security guarded the entrance.

When WPTV reporter Joel Lopez made it inside, there were still chairs available.

We learned county officials shut the doors promptly at 9:30 a.m. so the meeting could begin, with Sachs noting she only had until 11 a.m. to get through the discussion.

Earlier in the week, WPTV reporter Zitlali Solache reported the meeting had already reached its capacity for RSVPs on Wednesday, and encouraged residents who couldn't secure a seat to watch the meeting online via livestream.

Residents object to approved projects

Inside the meeting, Sachs found herself fielding concerns from residents who say they want the Agricultural Reserve to remain focused on farming and preservation rather than additional development.

When Sachs asked how many people wanted more farming and less housing and school development in the Ag Reserve, the crowd responded overwhelmingly.

The discussion quickly turned to concerns over traffic, growth and public notification requirements.

Pamela Higer-Polani, an attorney who lives in the Ag Reserve and helped organize residents to attend the meeting.

She told WPTV residents have always been vocal about defending the ag reserve, and the fact that many weren't present during the approval process should have been a red flag.

"If they did not receive notice, how would they have known that there was supposed to be a commissioner vote or anything of that?" said Pamela Higer-Polani.

Higer-Polani said she believes residents living within 1,000 feet of the proposed projects should have been notified, rather than only those within 500 feet.

"I'm not here how to tell people how to have their religion, how to practice it, that is not my purpose. My purpose is I am extremely concerned that we have had our due process rights violated," said Higer-Polani.

At one point during the meeting, Higer-Polani was asked to sit down and was escorted back to her seat by PBSO security after repeatedly attempting to continue her remarks while Sachs worked to restore order.

It was one of several moments during the meeting where audience members shouted, stood up and chanted, nearly causing the event to end early as Sachs struggled to regain control.

Sachs: Residents should make their voices heard

Following the meeting, Sachs told WPTV that residents have every right to express concerns and hold elected officials accountable.

"People need to be able to voice their opinion on who their neighbors are or aren't, and whether their elected representative listens to them; they can vote them out of office," said Sachs.

She also noted she has consistently voted against every development project in the Agricultural Reserve but is only one of seven commissioners.

Sachs encouraged residents to contact all county commissioners about their concerns.

She explained that the projects residents were protesting were approved through an administrative review process that has existed for years and allows certain government entities and houses of worship to move forward without direct approval from county commissioners.

"I think for the most part people had their voices heard, but what they said is they want to have a voice in what comes to development in this county. I respect that I hear them," Sachs said.

She is now working on a proposal that would require future development applications to come before elected county commissioners for approval.

"Do you think there's anything that can be done for the developments that have already been approved in the area?" asked Lopez.

"That's up to the lawyers," said Sachs, adding that she supports looking into it, and that legal action would likely be required to revisit previous approvals.

Islamic center concerns

Another major point of contention centered on an Islamic center planned for the Agricultural Reserve.

The project was approved in 2022 and was repeatedly discussed during Friday's meeting, calling for stricter background checks and more information about applicants seeking approval for places of worship.

Outside the venue, some attendees held signs agaisnt the site and during the meeting, Sachs directed questions regarding the applicant and project funding to attorney Brian Seymour of the Gunster law firm.

In response to growing concerns and rhetoric surrounding the project, the Boca Raton Interfaith Clergy Association released the following statement urging respect and tolerance:

"As faith leaders in Boca Raton, we believe we live our best lives in a pluralistic, respectful democracy where faith communities live side by side in peace. For decades we have worked together in partnership and mutual respect to build a vibrant, diverse religious community. We write today to urge everyone to seek the peace and welfare of our city and to protect what we have built together.

We know some in our community are concerned about plans for expansion, including a new house of worship, in the Agricultural Reserve. Questions about how that area will be developed are before the Palm Beach County Commission and we trust our commissioners to act in the community's best interests.

Over the past week we have seen painful and at times hateful remarks about various faith traditions in online conversations about this issue. We condemn unreservedly any expressions of hatred, bigotry, and the vitriol we have seen. We cannot tolerate this level of intolerance.

We always encourage residents to bring their concerns to elected officials. We ask that they do so with respect and gratitude for the blessing of a diverse religious community.

We stand together in defending every faith community's right to gather and to build houses of worship and community centers. This is a fundamental freedom of our American democracy, and it is essential to living out our commitments to our faiths."

-Boca Raton Interfaith Clergy Association

Another meeting planned

Sachs told WPTV she plans to hold a second public meeting to further discuss the issues raised Friday.

A date and location have not been finalized, but Sachs indicated a much larger venue will likely be needed given the turnout.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

