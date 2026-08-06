'Once you showed up, it made a difference': Homeowner gets My Safe Florida Home grant approved

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Anne Bendel finally got the email she was hoping to get from the My Safe Florida Home program.

WATCH BELOW: 'Once you showed up, it made a difference,' Anne Bendel tells WPTV's insurance reporter Matt Sczesny

West Boca woman gets $8,200 from My Safe Florida Home program

"My application was approved," she said.

The news came after a nearly a year of dealing with the program and three months after she contacted me about the issues, first with paperwork from her insurance company and then getting the state approval.

"Once you showed up, it made a difference. It shouldn’t have to get to that, but it made a difference," she said.

Bendel said she will now get reimbursed for the $8,200 she paid for a new large impact window in her west Boca Raton home, an improvement she said now makes her safe against storms.

WATCH BELOW: West Boca Raton woman gets help from WPTV with My Safe Florida Home grant

West Boca Raton woman gets help with My Safe Florida Home grant

The My Safe Florida Home program has become popular in Florida with homeowners seeking grants up to $10,000 for storm related work and scoring discounts on insurance.

"There’s about $150 million still in the program and I would encourage everyone if you’re looking to harden your home, reach out and see if you qualify," Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia told me.

Bendel said there is added bonus to her ordeal. Her insurance was reduced by $2,000 because of the new window.

"I only got to this stage, because I reached out to WPTV," she said. "You contacted me the next day, you got involved in May and it actually switched; they were more willing to help."

WPTV

Read more of WPTV's related coverage below:

Real Estate News Resident battles 'gut-wrenching' My Safe Florida Home hurdles Matt Sczesny