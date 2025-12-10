Delray DMV project moves forward despite neighborhood opposition

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach will soon be home to a brand-new South County Service Center and DMV, set to break ground in February 2026, after Palm Beach County approved the project in 2025.

County officials say the new 24-thousand-square-foot facility is needed to keep up with a growing population and to replace the outdated DMV on Congress Avenue, which they say can no longer meet demand.

The Palm Beach County Tax Collector’s Office purchased the Lyons Road property for $4.5 million in 2024, calling it a cost-effective location that would allow them to expand and modernize services.

But the upcoming construction is sparking frustration across several Delray Beach communities who say the county pushed forward despite their objections.

The ground at the Lyons Road site is already being cleared to make way for the new complex—something many residents say they never wanted in the heart of a residential corridor.

Jack Kaye, who leads the Lyons Road Coalition representing seven neighborhoods and about 15,000 residents, says their efforts to stop the project went unheard.

“It’s going to be a nightmare.”

He says neighbors are worried about the volume of cars the center will bring each day.

“I don’t have to tell you how many cars a day arrive at the DMV — and residents are concerned about the traffic problem we already have.”

Others fear the building will permanently change the character of the area.

“Having this monstrosity, this commercial building in a residential area, can have and will have an impact on property values.”

While Tax Collector Anne Gannon declined to be interviewed, her office maintains the project is necessary—and that the countywide demand for updated services outweighs the concerns.

Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2026, and the county says more updates will be announced as the project moves forward.

