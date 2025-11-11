20-year-old driver arrested months after Delray Beach crash that killed four elderly victims

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A 20-year-old woman has been arrested months after a high-speed crash in southern Palm Beach County that left four elderly people dead in April, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBCSO).

Deputies said Jazmin Shope was taken into custody Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, by the agency’s Fugitive Warrants Unit. She faces four counts of vehicular homicide in connection with the April 21 crash on South Military Trail near the Polo Club Shops.

Investigators said the deadly wreck happened around 9 p.m. when Shope was driving southbound at a high rate of speed and collided with a vehicle that was turning left into the shopping center.

The impact caused the second vehicle to slam into a concrete utility pole and burst into flames. All four occupants, identified as Arlene Rose, 87; James Rose, 88; Thelma Levy, 93; and Gerald Levy, 92, all of Boca Raton, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Shope and her passenger, Ethan Littman, 22, were both hospitalized with serious injuries. Deputies said Shope did not submit to a breathalyzer test at the time of the crash.

Shope was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on Tuesday afternoon.