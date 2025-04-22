Deputies investigate crash that left 4 dead, 2 injured in southern Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A two-car crash left four people dead in southern Palm Beach County Monday evening.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR), crews responded at around 9 p.m. to the 5000 block of South Military Trail, south of Champion Boulevard, to a car crash involving fire.

One vehicle was found in the bushes with the engine compartment in flames which was quickly extinguished. Two people were able to exit the vehicle, and both were transported to a local trauma center.

The second vehicle, which had four passengers, had collided with a utility pole. All four occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead on the scene by PBCFR.

South Military Trail between Champion Boulevard and Clint Moore Road will be closed for an extended period of time as the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigates.